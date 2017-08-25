Stella Maxwell flaunts sexy backside in photo-shoot (photo)

Victoria’s Secret new lingerie campaign is expected with great anticipation, as many photos have been uploaded by the “angels” themselves on their Instagram accounts. The lastest of the sexy models to draw attention to her social media profile was Stella Maxwell, who shared a photo revealing her backside with her followers. The “cowgirl” pic earned her a deluge of likes by her fans. “Last day in Aspen”, Stella captioned her photo.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Stella! (@stellamaxwell) στις Αύγ 14, 2017, 6:24μμ PDT