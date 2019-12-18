STEM STARS GREECE: US Embassy holds science competition

The competition is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs

The U.S. Embassy in Athens and Greek nonprofit organization SciCo, are organising for the

first time in Greece, the STEM STARS GREECE competition with the aim of supporting,

highlighting, and rewarding 14 to 18-year-old students with a special inclination towards

science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM). The winners of the competition will

receive special prizes, including the opportunity to represent Greece at the International

Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the largest international science competition, which will

be held in Anaheim, California from 10 to 15 May 2020. The competition is held under the

auspices of the Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs.

Our cooperation on the STEM STARS GREECE competition was one of the bilateral

educational and cultural priorities discussed during the Second U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue

in October 2019.

Participation in the competition is free. Students who attend public or private schools in Greece

and are between 14 and 18 years old (High School 3rd Grade – Lyceum 3rd Grade) on the date

of the competition are eligible to participate.

All projects must be submitted online at https://stemstarsgreece.athens-science-festival.gr/

between December 16, 2019 and February 16, 2020. The final list of qualifying students will

be announced in March 2020 at the above website.

The grand finale will take place at the Athens Science Festival, which will be held April 1-5,

2020 in Technopolis, Athens, and will announce the first two participants/teams to win a place

at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). The awards ceremony will take

place in front of the festival audience.

For more information and detailed participation requirements, you can visit

https://stemstarsgreece.athens-science-festival.gr/ or contact stemstarsgreece@gmail.com