Steph Pacca: The sexy miracles that gym can do! (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 12, 2020

No pain – No gain – No sexy body!

Related Stories

Steph Pacca is proof that a perfect body can be made, not just born.

And we don’t mean Kardashian-style surgical fixes, Botox, implants etc.

This girl does it the old-fashioned way: she works her beautiful-behind out!

And…behold:

Slowly on the comeback ??‍♀️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη STEPH PACCA (@steph_paccaa) στις

Morning dipssss? Best feeling after a workout! Ready for another beautiful day here ???

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη STEPH PACCA (@steph_paccaa) στις

Good morning Bali ☺ @sikgallondon

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη STEPH PACCA (@steph_paccaa) στις

See Also:

Athens downtown urban renewal plan receives green light (photos)

Not planning on leaving ?☺✋? @omniabali ❤ @meshki

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη STEPH PACCA (@steph_paccaa) στις

Good morning ??‍♀️ This week is a big week for me so I knew I needed to wake up clear headed and positive. No more distractions☺ @vincijaswim

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη STEPH PACCA (@steph_paccaa) στις

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard ???⚡⚡ #WeekendWork

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη STEPH PACCA (@steph_paccaa) στις

Tags With: