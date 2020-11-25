Stores to re-open gradually and under strict rules

The Minister of Development and Investment, Adonis Georgiadis said stores would re-open gradually – from the smallest to the largest – when the prime minister announces the progressive lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking to ANT1 TV on Wednesday, he stressed that strict rules, such as the use of masks everywhere would still apply, while he explained that last time “we relaxed quickly because there was a feeling that with high temperatures the virus would weaken”.

Regarding the reopening of restaurants and catering services, Mr. Georgiadis said that it would be discussed in the next phase, adding that the most pressing matter at this stage was to control the spread of the pandemic. He went on to say that “the committee of infectious disease specialists will tell us when the restaurant will open”, noting that the doctors claim that in their tracking, they found that it played a key role in the spread of the coronavirus.

