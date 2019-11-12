Storm “Victoria” hits Attica region

Storm “Victoria” has reached the Attica region, after causing significant problems and disasters in its path in the Ionian and Western Greece, with the islands of Corfu and Kefalonia bearing the brunt of its force.

According to the HNMS-Hellenic National Meteorological Service, the main wave of the storm will hit Attica a little after noon till the evening, during which time authorities instructed citizens to shows special caution and care. The security forces will be on alert until the weather wave fades. During the night, the front hit Attica twice, with heavy thunderstorms and a lot of lightning and rain.

A spokesman for the Fire Department who spoke to Thema radio 104.6 said that as of 2:30 am the services had received 15 calls for help for water extraction 7 of which needed “action.”

For today, heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecast, initially in the mainland of the country, while it is expected to gradually reach the Aegean islands. The phenomena in the central and southern will be locally strong and accompanied by local hailstorms.

Temperatures will range from 14 to 19 degrees in Northern Greece, 15 to 20 degrees in Central and Southern Greece, 12 to 19 degrees in Western Greece, 18 to 22 degrees in the Cyclades and Crete, 17 to 22 degrees in the Eastern Aegean islands and up to 24 degrees in the Dodecanese.

Southeast winds in the Aegean will be moderate at 5 beaufort, while in the northwestern Aegean and Cyclades locally strong to almost stormy 6-7 beaufort, while in the northeast Aegean they will turn to northeasterly directions from 4 beaufort, while in the Ionian Sea they will be northerly strong 5-6 beaufort, with them expected to gradual weaken.