Some ships were barred from leaving Lavrio and Rafina ports

Stormy winds sweeping the country have caused disruptions in maritime transport.

According to the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, ships will not be departing from Rafina until 16.30 and from Lavrio until 17.00.

At 18:00 the “Festos Palace” for Chania will depart from Piraeus.

The “Blue Galaxy” for Chania and “Crete II” for Heraklion will not operate Crete flights.