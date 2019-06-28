Story of “Mummy” man attacked by bear fake?

The story of a man looking like a mummy after reportedly being attacked by a bear and left for dead in the bear’s den has taken a twist.

A question mark hangs over the identity of a ‘living mummy’. It was thought the man, known only as Alexander, was found by hunting dogs in a bear’s den in a remote region of Russia, a month after going missing. But a new twist has emerged, following claims the bearded survivor was actually in a hospital in Kazakhstan and had never been attacked. Every hospital in the Russian region of Tuva, where the attack supposedly happened, has denied the man was ever a patient, reports MailOnline. The bear attack story was first broken by Moscow-based news agency EADaily. They have since offered a cash reward to anyone who can ‘shed light on this event’.

Read more at metro.co.uk