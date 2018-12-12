Strasbourg attack: Gunman shouted “Allahu Akbar”, says public prosecutor

Four people have been detained on suspicion of having links to the suspect

The Strasbourg gunman, identified as a 29-year-old who has a criminal history, shouted “Allahu Akbar,” according to the public prosecutor. Four people have been detained on suspicion of having links to the suspect.

Witnesses said that the suspect, previously identified as Cherif Chekat, was yelling “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) during the shooting rampage, Remy Heitz, the Paris prosecutor, told a press conference on Wednesday.

“Considering the target, his way of operating, his profile and the testimonies of those who heard him yell ‘Allahu Akbar’, the anti-terrorist police have been called into action,” Heitz explained.

source: rt