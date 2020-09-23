Strasbourg: Female student beaten by migrants for wearing a red skirt (photos)

“We need to discuss it so that people start to understand, future generations to understand that there is danger out there”

An incredible, yet unfortunately not unusual, incident took place in Strasbourg, when a young woman was attacked by three migrants in the presence of 15 people -who did absolutely nothing to help her- for wearing a…red skirt.

It seems that the meaning of multiculturalism is perceived by some illegal immigrant and refugees as a vehicle by which they will eventually establish their culture in the form of “monoculturalism“.

“One grabbed me by the arm, the other by the hand and the third punched in my face”, says young student Elizabeth, while recounting her traumatic experience on the French network RTL.

After punching her, the three foreigners left. “It happened so fast that I understand that no one was able to intervene. By the moment some people rushed to help me, it was all over. But what shocks me is that people did not call the police, they did not ask me if I was fine. People were just looking at me …”, she says on the French network.

“I do not understand why I should be afraid to open my mouth. To live in fear. This does not happen every day. But it is something that is repeated. We need to discuss it so that people start to understand, future generations to understand that there is danger out there”, she said and continued: “There is a group created on Facebook, “Strasdéfense”, which has taken up the defense woman and not only. They patrol in the streets of Strasbourg to help would-be victims. I put on the same skirt the next day. It’s my favorite skirt. I am not going to stop living because some idiots reacted that way”.

Elizabeth filed a lawsuit against the three foreigners.

In Strasbourg, less than 10% of women who are victims of sexist assaults dare to report the incidents to the police.