Stray bullet nearly kills girl in Menidi

Greek police are investigating a new incident of a stray bullet in the area of Menidi, after the tragic event that cost the life of an 11-year-old primary school student on June 9 and caused an uproar of the citizens against the illicit activities of the Roma community that live nearby. The near fatal incident happened on Sunday afternoon when a stray bullet hit the wall of a balcony barely missing a 14-year-old girl who was playing with her grandmother at the time. The parents immediately contacted the police who went to the scene to conduct a search.