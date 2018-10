The new tremor was 5,6R

A strong earthquake of a 5,6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit at 17:12 the sea area of Zakynthos again.

The new earthquake is part of the post-seismic sequence of the main 6.6-Richter quake that hit the area a few days ago.

The focal depth of the powerful aftershock was at 10km, while the epicenter was located 46km southwest of the Ionian island.

The new powerful earthquake was felt in many areas of Peloponnese and the mainland of Greece.