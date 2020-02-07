Strong Greek participation in Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona

Ten Greek startups and over 25 enterprises owned by Greek interests from the sectors of communications and digital technologies will participate in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 to be held February 24-27 in Barcelona, ANA reports.

The Greek participation is co-organized since 2013 by the Hellenic Association of Mobile Application Companies (SEKEE) with the help of government ministries, the General Secretariat of Telecommunications and Post, the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission, the General Secretariat for Research and Technology and Enterprise Greece and supported by a wide range of business and technology agencies in the framework of a comprehensive plan for the development of extroversion and attracting investments in the technology sector.

Mobile World Congress attracts thousands of participants from around the globe and leaves a strong financial footprint of 250 million euros in the city of Barcelona. A total of 2,400 enterprises participated last year from 198 countries. MWC attracted 109,000 visitors and over 3,500 journalists.

Source: Tornos