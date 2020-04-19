Strong interest in Google’s seminars under the auspices of Greek Tourism Ministry

During the first 10 days of operation of Greece From Home platform, more than 1,000 participants registered to attend group online seminars

Large numbers of tourism professionals participated in the digital seminars conducted by Google under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, through the Greece From Home platform and the Grow Greek Tourism Online program, the ministry said, according to ANA.

During the first 10 days of operation of Greece From Home platform, more than 1,000 participants registered to attend group online seminars. For the first time, tourism professionals, in addition to attending group seminars, have the opportunity to attend a free, one-on-one online training course tailored to the needs of their business with a specialized partner of Google’s Grow Greek Tourism Online program.

A total of 135 individual training sessions have already been planned. Google’s support in the Learn educational unit of Greece From Home initiative created by the Ministry of Tourism, GNTO, and Marketing Greece in order to maintain the openness of Greece’s tourism brand during the pandemic, is implemented in the framework of the cooperation memorandum signed by the Ministry of Tourism with Google at the end of March 2020.

