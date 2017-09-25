Student abandons Law School to get into porn! (photos)

A Game of Thrones actress has revealed how postponing a law degree to star in porn has helped her to overcome her negative body issues.

Porn star Ella Hughes – who has nearly 200,000 social media followers cross Twitter and Instagram and starred in the smash hit Sky HBO series as a prostitute – now earns money by having sex on screen, performing live stripteases on webcams, and selling her dirty lingerie to fans.

But as a young teen she hated the way she looked, felt overweight and was cripplingly shy.

It was only when the 22-year-old, from Southampton, began stripping onscreen that she found her confidence: ‘Before I got into porn I was a very shy girl, I didn’t even talk to someone on the phone.

‘I hated the sound of my own voice and never thought I was pretty enough.

‘I struggled a lot with weight issues. I never thought in a million years I would be capable of doing something like this,’ she says in an episode of the BBC Three series Sex Map of Britain, called A Career in Porn.

The series plots a course around the UK to meet those for whom sex, sexuality, and starting a family is less than straightforward.

Ella explains: ‘It wasn’t my original intention to get into porn, my original intention was to do a law degree.

But the former student isn’t ashamed of her time-consuming career, instead, she says her critics fuel her fire.

‘For me I almost kind of don’t care, because my love for my job kind of outweighs them, it conquers all.’

Ella dreams of eventually owning her own creative company and being able to direct her own porn film, and says she’s keen to get it set up before she enters ‘MILF’ territory.

She acknowledges that there are drawbacks to working in the porn industry.

Ella explains how she gets sent hate mail and will often get labelled a w****, a s*** or a prostitute – or accused of being riddled with STIs.

Ella points out the nasty names are far from the truth, describing herself as a savvy businesswoman who has learned to market herself using social media – with the help of raunchy, flesh-baring lingerie selfies.

As a result she has amassed thousands of followers, who will pay simply to hear her utter a few sexy sentences, or flash her breasts on a webcam.

