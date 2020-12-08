Student funds her studies by selling worn pants to ‘suggar daddies’ (photos-videos)

Her parents through she was funding her studies through woodworking

A student is funding her studies and making £600 a month by selling her worn pants and tights to ‘sugar daddies’.

Undergraduate Mel Brown, 30, who offers her used undergarments to people from all over the world, has now had nearly 20,000 people check out her online shop in a matter of months and says demand is so high, she barely has to do any laundry.

The Open University physics student, from Newcastle, got the idea after she innocently sold some second hand Halloween masks on eBay and had a random request offering her £15 in exchange for worn Marigold gloves.

While Mel’s boyfriend knows of her money-making scheme, her family and friends do not and believe her other passion in woodwork is funding her lifestyle.

more at dailymail.co.uk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelKimBrown 🇬🇧 Panty Seller (@melkimbrown)