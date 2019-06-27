Student killed by three sharks

The 21-year-old American student was killed in the Bahamas

A California college student has died after she was viciously attacked by three sharks while swimming in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance, California was snorkeling near Rose Island in the North Atlantic Ocean waters around 2pm when she was attacked.

She had traveled to the island with her family on a tour boat that brought visitors to the island for snorkeling and to see wild pigs when the sharks appeared.

She suffered devastating injuries in the attack where her right arm was torn off and she suffered bites to her left arm, both legs and buttocks.

more at dailymail.co.uk