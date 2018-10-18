Student serves her classmates cookies with the most secret ingredient ever!

One student said that when he was informed there was a special ingredient in the cookies, he assumed it was marijuana

A high school student in Davis, California allegedly brought cookies for her fellow students that contained a ghoulish ingredient: her grandfather’s ashes.

The incident occurred at Da Vinci Charter Academy, a public charter high school, on October 4, according to the Los Angeles Times. Davis Police Lt. Paul Doroshov said two girls brought the cookies to school; the ashes were from one of the girls’ grandfathers.

Doroshov added another gruesome detail: some of the students who ate the cookies knew what the secret ingredient was. Others were shocked when they were apprised of what they had done. When Doroshov was queried as to whether the allegation was true, he sighed, “Yeah.”

