Student-teacher protest in downtown Athens underway (photos-videos)

Students and teachers are protesting in front of the Greek Parliament against the University bill.

The new rally started with students and teachers expressing their disagreement with the bill of the Ministry of Education. Student associations and teachers gathered a the Propylaea and commenced their march.

Due to the rally, several streets in the centre of Athens remain closed. More specifically, Amalias Avenue, Panepistimiou Avenue, Stadiou Avenue, and Vasilissis Sofias Avenue from the height of Sekeri Street remain closed.

The main point of contention is the provision in the new Bill that would station a permanent police patrol on campus for safety reasons.