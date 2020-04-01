Study: Why do men stare at female breasts? (photos)

They’re used to sell everything from cars to phones to burgers to melon-flavoured chewing gum (see what they did there?). What are we talking about? Female breasts! But why are men obsessed with boobs? Sexologist Alfred Kind says that attraction to breasts stems from their similarity to the buttocks. This urge most likely developed around the time human beings started having sex face-to-face. Evolutionary psychologists suggest that rounded buttocks evolved in women to provide a visual indication of youth and fertility. This is because oestrogen encourages fat storage in the buttocks, hips and thighs. Scientists also believe men have become “attached” to breasts so much because they are a sign of female fertility. So there you have it. Science explains why men are often caught staring. Only don’t do it for too long….