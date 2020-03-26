Stunning 700-year-old giant cave used by Knights Templar found behind a rabbit hole (photos)

The cave was used by the medieval religious order & these stunning images were captured by photographer Michael Scott
The cave, beneath a farmer’s field in Shropshire, was used by the medieval religious order that fought in the Crusades and these stunning images were captured by photographer Michael Scott.
It is not known exactly when the cave was dug, but it is thought around 700 years ago – although some believe it was much later in the 17th century.
The Knights Templar were active from 1119 to the beginning of the 1300s, although the exact dates are disputed.
The cave is near the Shropshire village of Albrighton.
There are many inscriptions on the cave walls.
The cave is around one meter underground and it contains a network of walkways that are “completely untouched”.
Read Also:
New evidence that Turkey sends secret arms shipments to Libya (video)
Coronavirus: 71 new outbreaks in the country, 892 in total, 26 dead, 54 intubated
Series of violations of Athens FIR by Turkish fighter jets on Thursday
Candles are used to illuminate the inside of the cave.
It was reportedly also once used by followers of a black magic cult.
Read more: mirror