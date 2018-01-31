Stunning images of rare “super blood-blue moon” seen across the globe! (photos-video)

Jan, 31 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

A supermoon, a blue moon, and a blood moon resulted in the impressive phenomenon

Related

Stunning images of the rare super blue blood moon spread across the internet when the celestial phenomenon emerged in the skies and was witnessed in various parts of the world.
The current generation for the first time in their life viewed the rare scene occurring due to the combination of three lunar phenomena: a supermoon, a blue moon, and a blood moon at the same time since 1866.
It was the second full moon in a calendar month, near its closest orbit point to Earth, making it appear super large, but the view changed as total lunar eclipse coincided at the same time.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves directly behind the Earth’s shadow, or umbra, meaning it cannot receive any light from the Sun.

Greece-live

bloo1

 

The Philippines

 

epaselect epa06488242 A so-called 'Supermoon' shines its blood red colors during a full eclipse above the Big A Sign of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Israel

epa06488392 Filipinos gather to view a lunar eclipse and a so-called 'Super Blue Blood Moon' in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 31 January 2018. The Super Blue Blood Moon combines three lunar events of a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

epa06488367 A so-called 'Supermoon' rises above the neighbourhood of Har Nof in the city of Jerusalem, Israel, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

epa06488366 A so-called 'Supermoon' rises above the neighbourhood of Har Nof in the city of Jerusalem, Israel, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/JIM HOLLANDER

India

epa06488361 A so-called 'Supermoon' rises above the Kaliasod Dam in Bhopal, India, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive ‘Supermoons’, dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Mexico

epa06488299 General view of the full moon framed over the church of Los Remedios in the old town of San Andres Cholula, in the state of Puebla, Mexico, 31 January 2018. Millions of people await the total eclipse of the so-called blue supermoon, the second full moon of the month and in its closest position to Earth, a phenomenon that can be seen mainly from North America, Asia and Oceania. EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Indonesia

epa06488291 A so-called 'Supermoon' rises in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous Supermoons appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Thailand

epa06488257 View of the super blue blood moon in total lunar eclipse in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 January 2018. A Blue Moon, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon coincide to create a rare lunar event that hasn't been seen in more than 150 years. This lunar event, called a 'Super Blue Blood Moon' features the second full moon of the month, also known as a Blue Moon, as well as a total lunar eclipse, which is often referred to as a 'blood moon' because the moon turns a reddish color when it passes through Earth's shadow. EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

New Jersey-USA

epa06488236 A tug boat is seen sailing past a Super Blue Blood Moon as its photographed over Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 31 January 2018. The moon is a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse that NASA has dubbed a 'Super Blue Blood Moon'. This is the last one in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. The previous 'Supermoons' appeared on 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/JASON SZENES\

China

epaselect epa06487617 People gather to watch a so-called 'Supermoon' rising in Beijing, China, 31 January 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. 03 December 2017 and on 01 January 2018. A 'Supermoon' commonly is described as a full moon at its closest distance to the earth with the moon appearing larger and brighter than usual. EPA/WU HONG

 

 

Tags With: