Stunning single grandma is competing against bikini models for Miss Maxim crown! (HOT PHOTOS)

Blonde beauty Gina, who has four children and one grandchild, is actually 47 years old – and is proving that age is just a number.

She has been knocking out hundreds of girls who are half her age to make the final of Maxim’s Finest competition.

The Australian has racked up a staggering 40,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts selfies and shots from her modeling.

Single mum Gina has two daughters and two sons, who are 27, 25, 23 and four, and now also has a 10-month-old granddaughter too.

Speaking of her “secret” to ageing gracefully, she told the Daily Mail Australia: “The only cosmetic procedure I had was my breasts 10 years ago.

“I don’t use Botox or fillers as I believe in ageing gracefully.

“But seriously, there’s no secret. I think everyone is beautiful. I’m not doing this for attention as I hate it. I’m just trying to make a difference to inspire women not to rip each other apart.”

On her Maxim profile, Gina said that her best features are her sense of humour, her caring nature and her laugh.

Her answer to what she would do if she was to rule the world for a day was to “make it so that chocolate, peanut butter and Nutella would all have zero calories.”

Gina is hoping to win the modeling competition so she can donate the £5,471 (AU$10,000) prize money to help her friend of 30 years who has recently had a stroke.

She is also hoping to raise awareness for stroke victims in the process.

Source: thesun