Stunningly sexy “Griega” Denia, is a household name on Mexican TV (photos)

The former GNTM stars on a Netflix TV series

It seems like a long time ago when the Greek public became acquainted to beautiful Denia as a contestant on the fashion reality TV show Greece’s Next Top Model (GNTM).

Denia Agalianu has moved on since then to pursue a successful acting career in Mexico, where she stars in the Netflix series, “El dragon”.

The incredibly hot “Griega” is rightly proud of her path and what she has achieved, as she is about her Greek temperament.

So are her Mexican fans who appreciate her explosive, charming and sexy character.

