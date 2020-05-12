Stunningly sexy “Griega” Denia, is a household name on Mexican TV (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 12, 2020

The former GNTM stars on a Netflix TV series

It seems like a long time ago when the Greek public became acquainted to beautiful Denia as a contestant on the fashion reality TV show Greece’s Next Top Model (GNTM).

Denia Agalianu has moved on since then to pursue a successful acting career in Mexico, where she stars in the Netflix series, “El dragon”.

The incredibly hot “Griega” is rightly proud of her path and what she has achieved, as she is about her Greek temperament.

So are her Mexican fans who appreciate her explosive, charming and sexy character.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Eldragon #Netflix #KarinaGrishenko #MiguelGarza Cuéntenme en que capítulo van ? Los leo ❤️

A post shared by D E N I A ( 𝙻𝚊 𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚐𝚊 ) (@denia_agalianu) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D E N I A ( 𝙻𝚊 𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚐𝚊 ) (@denia_agalianu) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.“ ✨

A post shared by D E N I A ( 𝙻𝚊 𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚐𝚊 ) (@denia_agalianu) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#KarinaGrishenko 🎬 #ElDragon @eldragonoficial #Season2 Coming soon … @netflix @netflixlat

A post shared by D E N I A ( 𝙻𝚊 𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚐𝚊 ) (@denia_agalianu) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D E N I A ( 𝙻𝚊 𝙶𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚐𝚊 ) (@denia_agalianu) on

 

