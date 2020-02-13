Submerged buildings found in ancient city & modern luxury resort of Crete (photos)

The city of Oloundas is quite clearly mentioned in ancient sources

Submerged building complexes as well as ancient quarries, chiseled bollards, a loading platform, ships’ ballast, anchors, accidental rejects and signs of a Byzantine shipwreck were discovered by underwater research in ancient Oloundas and the harbor of Ierapetra in Crete island of Greece.

According to the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, that submerged archaeological evidence in the area and urban center of ancient Oloundas, today’s luxury Elounda resort on Crete, has been investigated by an underwater research team from the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities and a team of geophysicists from the Laboratory of Satellite Remote Sensing of the Institute of Mediterranean Studies.

