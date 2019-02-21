Sudden death: Soldier of the Hellenic Presidential Guard collapses after his duty

He was rushed to the 401 Army Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival

The sudden death of a 24-years-old soldier, from Patras, who was serving in the Hellenic Presidential Guard since last October, is being investigated by the Army General Staff.

Yesterday evening while in his ward, the soldier said that he didn’t feel well and he was rushed to the 401 Army Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

On Thursday, he was on duty as a guard to the Unknown Soldier Monument from 13:00′ to 14:00′, as he had done later that the same evening from 19:00′ to 20:00′.

From 20:00′ when he finished his guarding duties until 22:00′, he was in his ward resting.

The Hellenic Army General Staff expresses his sincere condolences to his family.