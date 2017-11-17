Sudden hailstorm hits Athens (photos-video)

A sudden hail storm is causing problems in the centre of Athens. A new wave of extreme weather was forecast by meteorologists, who predicted Friday would see heavy rainfalls and storms from midday onwards in the capital.

A little after 11 am, the traffic police announced that traffic has been interrupted on Grigoriou Lambraki Avenue, in Keratsini, from the Shistou Avenue junction to the confluence with Lambraki Boulevard due to the accumulation of water on the pavement. Vehicles have been swept away from the raging waters.

The first “wave of” bad weather in the centre of Athens began at 10 pm on Thursday with streets and small paths turning into “rivers”. Many drivers were trapped in their cars as the roads were rapidly covered in water while they were faced with extremely low visibility. The fire brigade received a total of 35 calls from citizens, mainly in areas of the coastal network, Piraeus, Glyka Nera, Halandri and other suburbs, while issues were also reported in the regions of Liosia and Ilion. Greece is still recovering from the deadly flash floods that hit western Attica Wednesday claiming the lives of 16 people in the area of Mandra and Nea Peramos.

Last night in Athens