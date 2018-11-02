Suelyn Medeiros is “that” video clip girl! (sizzling photos)

Yes, you ‘ve probably seen her somewhere before…

This Brazilian beauty has an impressive resume that includes movies, commercials, and music video. She also has an impressive silhouette.

She’s appeared in music videos with Snoop Dogg, R. Kelly, Chris Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

She’s also been in several movies and commercials as well, apparently.

So if you think you ‘ve seen her before, you are probably right!

Check her out again, you know…just to be sure!

❤Who is your Valentine? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suelyn Medeiros (@suelynmedeiros) στις 10 Φεβ, 2017 στις 10:25 μμ PST