Suicide bomb attack hits outside the largest US base in Afghanistan

A powerful blast ripped through a medical facility outside Bagram Air Base, the largest US military installation in Afghanistan, killing one civilian and wounding dozens more.

The attack took place north of Kabul, just outside Bagram, and targeted an under-construction medical base being built for civilians, according to the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.

A local woman was killed by the blast, TOLOnews said, citing officials. There were different reports on how many civilians were injured. The latest estimate is 62 wounded.

source rt.com