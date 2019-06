Suicide bomber blows himself up near French Embassy in Tunisia

Several people have been injured

A suicide bomber has blown himself up near the French Embassy in Tunisia injuring several people.

An attack targeted a police car in Charles de Gaulle street in the capital Tunis with witnesses saying a loud explosion was heard in the neighbourhood.

Body parts were seen strewn in the road around a police car near the old city in Tunis, witnesses said amid reports a civilian and several police officers were wounded.

