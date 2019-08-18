Suicide bomber kills 63 at wedding in Kabul

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack

A suicide bomber killed 63 and wounded 182 at a wedding reception in the Afghan capital Kabul last night.

Women and children were among the casualties after the explosion at a west Kabul wedding hall, according to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which went off in the men’s reception area of a west Kabul wedding hall – and the Taliban have condemned the blast.

But President Ashraf Ghani said the militants could not escape blame for the ‘barbaric’ attack.

Pictures on social media from the scene of the Kabul blast showed bodies strewn amid overturned tables and chairs at the wedding hall, with dark blood stains on the carpet.

And this morning the shoes of the victims have been piled up outside the venue, as relatives and friends of those who died say prayers ahead of their burials.

