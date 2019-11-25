Sumatran rhinoceros becomes extinct in Malaysia after last of the species in the country dies of cancer

Iman, aged 25, died six months after the country’s last remaining male rhino

The Sumatran rhino has become extinct in Malaysia after the last known species has died of cancer.

Iman, the 25-year-old rhino, died on Saturday after suffering significant pain from growing pressure of the uterine tumours to her bladder, according to the The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island.

Her death comes six months after the death of the country’s only male rhino in Sabah.

She had diagnosed with tumours since being captured in March 2014.

Department director Augustine Tuuga said Iman’s death had come sooner than expected.

The rhino died at 5.35pm local time (09.35 GMT) on Saturday, according to Malaysia’s officials.

Efforts have been made to breed the species and Sabah authorities have harvested their cells in a bid to help boost the animal numbers.

