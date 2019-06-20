Summer Solstice 2019: When is the longest day of the year and how do people celebrate?

Thousands of people gather at Stonehenge to watch the spectacle and celebrate the start of summer

Following the shortly-lived periods of sunshine and warm weather in recent months, anticipation in the lead up to summer has been building.

However, the start of the season has now officially arrived in the form of the summer solstice.

The longest day of the year is a cause of celebration for many, whether you feel a spiritual connection to the power of the sun or are simply relieved that summer has finally arrived.

In astrological terms, the summer solstice marks the end of spring and start of summer for the northern hemisphere. It will end with the autumn equinox, which this year falls on 23 September.

Here’s everything you need to know about the summer solstice 2019:

What is it?

The summer solstice – otherwise known as the estival solstice, midsummer or Litha – is the longest day of the year.

Read more HERE