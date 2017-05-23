Supect package at Lonodn station a false alarm

Early reports suggested that a suspect package has been found in the area. Police later confirmed that the package had been cleared and wasn’t suspicious.

The reports came just hours after the deadly attack after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, which left 22 dead and many more injured. That shut down Manchester’s Victoria station, as well as the arena and the surrounding area.

Police advised people to stay out of the area and said the incident was ongoing. Streets around the area in central London, including Buckingham Palace Road, were closed as police respond to the attack.

The Met Police along with other forces across the country have confirmed that there will be extra operations ongoing throughout the day in response to the Manchester attack and any other potential incidents.

