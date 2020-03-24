Supermarket charges 1 sanitiser bottle (€5.50), 2 bottles (€134.00) each to stop hoarding!

Denmark’s government has recently called on its citizens to resist hoarding food and other supplies after local supermarkets were wiped clean this week.

While that seemed good enough for most stores, one supermarket took things just a step further and employed a clever price trick to stop customers from hoarding hand sanitiser.

A photo of a price notice at Hellerup Foodmarket went viral this week for its extreme price hike on the disinfectant.

Twitter user @_schuermannn posted the photo of a notice the store taped to its display of hand sanitizer which, when translated to English, explains that one bottle costs 40 DKK ($5.73 USD), but any more than that will cost 1,000 DKK ($143 USD) each.

A supermarket in Denmark got tired of people hoarding hand sanitizer, so came up with their own way of stopping it. 1 bottle kr40 (€5.50)

2 bottles kr1000 (€134.00) each bottle. Hoarding stopped!#COVID19 #coronavirus #Hoarding pic.twitter.com/qaJb7UZwLr — 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 🕯 🇪🇺🇩🇰🇩🇪🇸🇬 (@_schuermann) March 15, 2020

