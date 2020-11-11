Supermarket operating hours change

Supermarkets will close at 20:30 from Monday and will remain closed on Sunday, November 15, Deputy Minister of Development Nikos Papathanasis told state broadcaster ERT.

Mr. Papathanasis said that currently, the flow of goods was normal with sufficient supplies, which means there was no reason for them to open on Sunday, clarifying that today and tomorrow they will operate until 21:00 and on Saturday normally until 20:00.

The measure will be enforced during the period of the lockdown.

Panagiotis Stampoulidis, Secretary-General of Commerce and Consumer Protection, gave detailed answers on what will apply to the new measures, speaking on THEMA 104.6 radio.

Regarding the new measures and the traffic ban from 21:00 to 5:00, Mr. Stampoulidis clarified that the delivery and take away services will operate normally after 9 pm. If someone, for example, goes to work he can get something to eat.

Supermarkets will not open on Sunday and will close at 20:30. Mr. Stampoulidis noted that anyone who wishes can open it earlier after 5:30 in the morning.

For the Christmas period, he stressed that we must wait for the indicators to improve in the joint effort to curb the virus, and then decisions will be made at the end of November. However, he added that this year’s holidays will be different and will be celebrated only among the members who live in the same house.

