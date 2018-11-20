Support for populists in Europe triples in past 20 years, study reveals

Populists have increased their share from 7 percent in 1998 to a fourth of ballots cast this year

Populist parties have been moving from the fringes to mainstream politics in Europe, tripling their support in elections over the past two decades, a study out Tuesday has shown.

An analysis by the Guardian newspaper of voting results in 31 European countries has concluded that populists have increased their share from 7 percent in 1998 to a fourth of ballots cast this year.

The research, aided by over 30 political scientists, identifies populism as a political strategy that opposes masses to an often corrupt elite and wants the general will of the people to triumph.

