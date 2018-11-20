Support for populists in Europe triples in past 20 years, study reveals

Nov, 20 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Populists have increased their share from 7 percent in 1998 to a fourth of ballots cast this year

Related Stories

Populist parties have been moving from the fringes to mainstream politics in Europe, tripling their support in elections over the past two decades, a study out Tuesday has shown.

An analysis by the Guardian newspaper of voting results in 31 European countries has concluded that populists have increased their share from 7 percent in 1998 to a fourth of ballots cast this year.

The research, aided by over 30 political scientists, identifies populism as a political strategy that opposes masses to an often corrupt elite and wants the general will of the people to triumph.

more here

Tags With: