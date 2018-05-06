Support pours in for Sir Alex Ferguson after brain surgery

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery at Salford Royal Hospital in the UK for a brain hemorrhage after being hospitalized in an “extremely serious” condition.

A Manchester United statement said that “the procedure [brain surgery] has gone very well but he [Ferguson] needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery; his family request privacy.”

It was reported that Ferguson’s wife and his three sons remain at his hospital bedside after he was put into an induced coma following the surgery. Ferguson was taken to the UK-based Salford Royal Hospital after he complained of feeling unwell at his home in the town of Wilmslow near Manchester on Saturday

Twitter users, including football icons such as Ronaldo, Rooney and Schmeichel as well as ordinary netizens, have been devastated by the news and wished Ferguson a speedy recovery.

