Supreme Court assigns supervision of unaccompanied refugee minors to prosecutors

Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Georgia Adilini on Thursday sent a circular to all prosecutors in the country, assigning them the temporary supervision of unaccompanied refugee minors, until a special commissioner is appointed for each one of these children.

Prosecutors must ensure the protection and safeguarding of the rights of unaccompanied minors, as well as deal decisively with any criminal activity against them, physical or sexual violence and exploitation, racist violence and human trafficking.

Source: amna