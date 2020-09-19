Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

The decision to fill the court vacancy now enters the hyperpartisan atmosphere of the 2020 presidential race

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the court’s four liberal justices, died Friday evening, the court announced in a statement.

Ginsburg, who was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993, was 87 years old and in delicate health for some months, although she had kept up a full schedule on the bench. She was hospitalized earlier this year with a recurrence of metastatic pancreatic cancer, which was first detected in 2009, and that was listed as the cause of her death.

Shortly before she died, Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed,” she wrote.

The decision to fill the court vacancy now enters the hyperpartisan atmosphere of the 2020 presidential race, with just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

