Survey: Bread prices in Greece second lowest in Eurozone

Bread prices in Greece are the second-lowest in the Eurozone, according to the findings of a survey commissioned by a national federation of bakeries in the country and the chamber representing SME manufacturers, naftemporiki.gr reports.

Based on a sample of 603 consumers between October 21 and 24, 2019 around the country, two-thirds of which were queried in the greater Athens area, bread in Greece is sold, on average, at 0.87 euros per kilo. Only Estonia had a lower median price, at 0.83 euros per kilo.

Source: naftemporiki