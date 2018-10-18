Survey: The four member countries that like the EU even less than the UK

Could Brexit be just the beginning?

Four member countries like the EU even less than Britain, a poll carried out by the European Parliament has found.

The survey asked whether people thought their country’s EU membership was a good thing, a bad thing or neither a good or bad thing.

People in Greece, Croatia, Italy and the Czech Republic were less likely than Brits to think that their membership of the bloc was ‘generally speaking… a good thing’.

48% of respondents in the UK thought Britain’s membership of the EU was ‘a good thing’, compared to 45% in Greece, 44% in Croatia, 42% in Italy and 39% in the Czech Republic.

The countries with the most favourable view of the EU were Luxembourg, Ireland, Germany and The Netherlands.

The biannual poll also found that European citizens overall are more likely than ever to view their membership positively, with this indicator reaching heights not seen since the fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 and the adoption of the Maastricht Treat in 1992.

When quizzed on why they felt positive about their membership, people said that economic factors and the ability to collaborate on security were the most significant factors.

