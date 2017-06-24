Survey: You want to excel in your work? Good sex is the answer!

One more reason to go for it!

When someone has a good sex life, then his professional development is a matter of time, according to a survey published by the German “Bild”.

Do you want to succeed in the workplace and do not constantly to…“compliment” your superiors? There is one way! Easy and inexpensive …

Have sex? With whom; The important thing is that when someone is “happy” with his/her sex life, then his professional development is a matter of time.

According to a survey published by the German “Bild”, good sex offers not only satisfaction and pleasure but affects positively other areas of life.

In a survey by the webpage “Secret” conducted on a sample of 2.000 men and women, at least 71% of the respondents said that with good sex, you would take off at work.

It’s not just the pleasure you get from sex. We become more available in social gatherings, tend to maintain good contacts with those around us, feel balanced and confident.

According to poll results:

– 41% of the respondents say they get a lot of love in their lives when they have sex.

– 39% say that when they have hot sex, they are rarely in bad mood.

– 31% feel more confident in their daily lives when they have sex on a regular basis.

– 11% say they are looking forward to get to work when they have sex.

Research has also shown that as one grows older, sex plays a less important role in other areas of life. 87% of respondents aged 18-29 say that a good sex life plays a positive role in other areas of everyday life. In the 30-49 age group, the figure is 72%.