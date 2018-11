Jean-Claude Oswald, a Swiss-French banker who is being charged with money laundering and bribery is on the run after removing his tracking bracelet.

Oswald, had appeared in the Athens court earlier in the day.

The suspect had a key role in the Siemens bribery scandal, most notably in the Type 214 submarine procurement.

Oswald was extradited to Greece in 2015 following his arrest in Abu Dhabi.