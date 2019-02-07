Suspicious envelopes in the Courts of Piraeus

Suspicious envelopes were found at 14.50′ pm on Thursday at the Piraeus Courts.

The Fire Department, as well as the Police Bomb Squad, are in position and they are inspecting the envelopes if they contain any mechanism.

The site has been secured by the police.

It should be reminded that last month suspicious envelopes had been sent to university and technological institutions in various Greek cities, the Post Office, as well as to reception centers for refugees and illegal immigrants.

Some of these contained irritant dust, used in adhesives substances, while others had leaflets.