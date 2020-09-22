Suspicious package sent to German parliament investigated

Police had no details on what caused officials responsible for security in the Bundestag building to flag the package

Berlin police say they’re investigating a suspicious package that arrived Tuesday morning in the mail room of the country’s parliament building.

Police had no details on what caused officials responsible for security in the Bundestag building to flag the package as suspicious, but said experts were assessing the situation.

The Bundestag’s press office was still answering calls during the investigation, but said it had no information.

source AP