Svetlana Bilyalova is one of our very favorites in the Insanely-Hot-Russian-Instagram-Model world.

Judging by her nearly 5 million followers, a few of you have discovered this sexy ex-Soviet wonder girl as well.

Good for you, people!

But we have a question, though: How on bloody Earth is Russia so cold when it is inhabited by so many sizzling hot women?

Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?…

(Click to enlarge)