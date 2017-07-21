Swede and Turk reportedly the 2 victims of Kos earthquake (photos-video)

According to reports, the two victims of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake are nationals of Sweden and Turkey. The Swedish man is reportedly 27 years old and the Turkish national is 39. Both tourists were at a bar in the old town when the tremor hit. Five more tourists at the bar were also injured, with one suffering mutilation. The three more seriously injured are being transported by plane to the University Hospital of Heraklion and the other two people to other hospitals off the island.

According to information, a total of 90 people were transferred to hospitals, 75 were provided with first aid and left. Reports say that when the earthquake struck the whole bar collapsed. The earthquake caused a mini tsunami, while the main port of the island has been closed.