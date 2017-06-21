Sweden’s Metropolitan Cleopas meets with Cyprus parliament delegation

His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia welcomed the President of Cyprus’ House of Representatives Mr. Demetris Syllouris on Thursday, June 15, 2017, during the latter’s visit to the St. George Metropolis Cathedral as part of his official trip to Stockholm. House President Syllouris was accompanied by Cyprus Ambassador to Sweden Mr. Andreas Kakouris, House of Representatives Director-General Ms. Vasiliki Anastasiadou, House Public Relations Director Ms. Eva Hatziyanni, Cyprus Consul Mr. George Loizou, and Ms. Anna-Sara Hultgard Czernich of the Swedish Parliament’s international relations department.

Following the tour, a reception was offered in honor of the Cyprus House President and the officials accompanying him, during which Mr. Syllouris offered a briefing on his second visit to Stockholm. The Metropolitan stressed the importance of the Hellenic Community in Scandinavia being served through the excellent cooperation of all the appropriate institutions, such as the embassies of Greece and Cyprus, local Greek Schools, Hellenic associations, etc.