Swedish man convicted of hate speech after posting funny cartoon of Islam

The satirical image shows two Muslim men including one holding a pram with a child

A 64-year-old Swedish man was convicted of hate speech after posting a cartoon to a private Facebook group that made fun of Islam.

The man added a comment under the image in which he asserted that Muslims were “pedophiles” and “must be stopped and (have) no access to Europe.”

The satirical image was drawn by cartoonist Jan-Erik Ander. It shows two Muslim men including one holding a pram with a child.

“Grandchild?” asks one of the men, to which the other responds, “No, this is my new wife!”

read more at infowars.com