Swedish migrant workers quit over “sex with migrant “kids” scandal!

Three women employed at a refugee accommodation centre in Örnsköldsvik Municipality in Sweden were discovered to have started intimate relationships with unaccompanied tenants in their teens. The incident was ultimately discovered by the municipality and the police were contacted.

The ladies later resigned, whereupon an internal investigation of the incident began, the Nyheter Idag news outlet reported.

Mats Gidlund, Head of Social Assistance in the municipality of Örnsköldsvik, stated that the municipality must work to establish a clear boundary between the private and the professional in interactions between employees and residents.



“This is clearly remarkable. Because we also think that what is happening is serious, we have reported it to both the police and the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO),” Mats Gidlund told the Allehanda daily.

